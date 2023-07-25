Teenager Sets Fire to Florida Hotel After Getting in Fight With Mother, Police Say

A teenager is accused of setting a hotel couch on fire after she got in a fight with her mother, according to police. The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with arson, and authorities said she caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the property.

The teen had been staying at a Hilton Hotel with her mom in Ocala, Florida, while visiting from Peoria, Illinois, according to a Facebook post from the Ocala Fire Department. After getting into a fight with her mom, the 16-year-old got angry and allegedly set one of the hotel's couches on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel at about 3:24 a.m. Tuesday to find alarms going off and the sprinkler system activated. The Ocala Police Department was also dispatched to assist in evacuating hotel guests. Seven minutes later, the fire department had located and extinguished the fire on the first floor.

The teenager allegedly called 911 herself to tell them she had started the fire, local outlet Fox 35 reported. According to an affidavit from the Ocala Police Department, the girl told dispatchers, "I got into a fight with my mom and then she got another room. She wasn't talking to me and then she wouldn't answer any of my calls or text messages. I don't know. It was like this couch in the lobby … I don't know what to do.”

A 16-year-old girl from Illinois has been charged with arson after setting a Florida hotel couch on fire after allegedly getting into a fight with her mom. Ocala Fire Department/Facebook

Police were able to locate her mother, who told them that it was not unusual for them to get into a fight. The mom said she left the room to prevent the fight from escalating further and called her daughter to tell her which room number she was now staying in, only for the fire alarms to go off 15 minutes later.

The mother said she went to her daughter’s room to go get her, but found her already outside. The mom told police, “(She) has never done anything like this. She is a good girl.”

The mother did not disclose what caused the fight, but shared that her daughter had told her that she hated her and that she was a terrible mother.

A 16-year-old girl from Illinois has been charged with arson after setting a Florida hotel couch on fire after allegedly getting into a fight with her mom. Ocala Fire Department/Facebook

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed the teenager holding a long lighter to the corner of a couch pillow before walking out of a hotel door that led to the parking lot where she was found.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with arson of an occupied structure and criminal mischief greater than $1,000, according to the affidavit. Police are treating the incident as arson.