Teenager Earns Nursing Degree Before Getting Drivers License

A 16-year-old California girl has graduated from Arizona State University’s nursing program before getting her driver’s license.

Elliana Tenenbaum started the accelerated program when she was 15 years old. She is the youngest student graduate ever at ASU.

Tenenbaum says she found her passion for the medical field at a very young age.

"I am looking forward to working with more at-risk populations because there’s greater responsibility there and they really need it," said Tenenbaum last year in a release by the school.

Her father is a doctor and says she was studying for classes he took in his 20s.

“Her ability to learn things is very impressive. The ability to dedicate herself to work hard is amazing,” Steven Tenenbaum told KTVK.

In 2009, ASU had a student graduate at age 17, but this is truly unique, says Judith Karshmer, dean of the Edson College.

"The fact that Elliana has found her passion in nursing and is pursuing it at this level already is really impressive," Karshmer said. "Her ability to handle the coursework and clinical experiences at such a young age is extraordinary and truly sets her apart."

As for Elliana's transportation plans? While the 16-year-old does not yet have her official driver’s license, she does have a permit.