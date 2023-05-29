Teenager Drowns in Memorial Day Weekend Rip Current at New Jersey Beach
The boy was reportedly swimming in an area not patrolled by lifeguards
A 15-year-old boy drowned Sunday and multiple others had to be rescued after intense rip tides overtook New Jersey waters, officials said.
The six people who needed emergency assistance were in an area without lifeguards where swimming is forbidden, a spokesperson for Gateway National Recreational Area told The Messenger.
The teen was pronounced dead at Sandy Hook Beach B, where the incidents occurred. Four people rescued were taken to get medical treatment and one person refused treatment.
Sandy Hook beaches remained at high rip current risk Monday, meaning deadly currents are likely present, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
- Raskin To Decide on Senate Run Over Memorial Day Weekend
- 53 People Shot, 11 Killed in Chicago’s Violent Memorial Day Weekend
- ‘The Little Mermaid’ Pulls in $95.5 Million Over Memorial Day Weekend
- 42 Million Americans Undeterred by Inflation Are Expected to Travel This Memorial Day Weekend
- Here Are All the TV Marathons Airing Memorial Day Weekend 2023
Rip currents kill an average of 69 people a year, according to the NWS, and in 2021 were the third leading cause of weather-related deaths after heat and floods. The chances of drowning at a beach with a lifeguard are one in 18 million, the NWS said.
Gateway National Recreational Area did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger. None of the swimmers' names have been released.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News