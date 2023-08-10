Teenager Arrested After Luxury, Sports Cars Stolen from Inside General Motors’ Assembly Plant - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Teenager Arrested After Luxury, Sports Cars Stolen from Inside General Motors’ Assembly Plant

Two Cadillacs and two Camaros were taken from General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant factory lot overnight

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
General Motors Chevy Camaros sit on a lot at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant on September 2, 2021 in Lansing, Michigan.Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Four luxury sports cars were stolen from the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant early Thursday morning. Authorities have at least two individuals, including a 15-year-old, in custody.

Two Cadillacs and two Camaros were taken from General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant factory lot overnight, according to police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis, as reported by the Lansing State Journal. The police received the report of the thefts just before 3 a.m.

"At least three of the vehicles were recovered," Gulkis informed the news outlet. "Right now, we're still sorting through the details and investigating."

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy revealed to the press that a 15-year-old was allegedly spotted behind the wheel of one of the stolen Cadillacs “as it blazed through the county.”

Read More

Local news source WILX reported that shortly after the theft, one Cadillac and one Camaro stopped at a gas station. Two males were seen inside the Cadillac, while a 15-year-old drove the Camaro. Gas station employees halted the suspects, and the police arrived soon after.

The Cadillac's driver was arrested, but the teenager in the Camaro fled from the scene. In his escape, the suspect almost collided with a police vehicle.

The sheriff’s deputies later recovered the Camaro and arrested the young driver.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.