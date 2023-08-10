Teenager Arrested After Luxury, Sports Cars Stolen from Inside General Motors’ Assembly Plant

Four luxury sports cars were stolen from the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant early Thursday morning. Authorities have at least two individuals, including a 15-year-old, in custody.

Two Cadillacs and two Camaros were taken from General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant factory lot overnight, according to police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis, as reported by the Lansing State Journal. The police received the report of the thefts just before 3 a.m.

"At least three of the vehicles were recovered," Gulkis informed the news outlet. "Right now, we're still sorting through the details and investigating."

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy revealed to the press that a 15-year-old was allegedly spotted behind the wheel of one of the stolen Cadillacs “as it blazed through the county.”

Local news source WILX reported that shortly after the theft, one Cadillac and one Camaro stopped at a gas station. Two males were seen inside the Cadillac, while a 15-year-old drove the Camaro. Gas station employees halted the suspects, and the police arrived soon after.

The Cadillac's driver was arrested, but the teenager in the Camaro fled from the scene. In his escape, the suspect almost collided with a police vehicle.

The sheriff’s deputies later recovered the Camaro and arrested the young driver.