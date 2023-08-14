Teenage Sisters Vanish From Florida Airport, Authorities Investigating

Authorities are searching for two teenage sisters who apparently vanished from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday.
Thyatria Hill, 17, and Jasmine Hill, 14, were last seen around 12 p.m., according to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
The sisters are believed to be in the city of Lauderhill, authorities noted.
The sheriff's office said Thyatria Is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, and Jasmine is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Both sisters have black hair and brown eyes.
“Detectives also say no foul play is suspected at this time,” Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis told the Miami Herald.
Anyone with information on their disappearance should contact Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).
