Teenage Migrant’s Cause of Death in Custody Revealed

Authorities revealed the cause of death of a teenage migrant on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the 17-year-old died of an epileptic seizure on May 10, while being held in government custody, according to local news outlet WFLA.

Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza first arrived in Safety Harbor, Florida, just days before he died. His mother, Norma Saraí Espinoza Maradiaga, told the Associated Press that her son left Honduras for the United States because he “wanted to live the American dream.”

Instead the boy died while in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS.)

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA that the boy died in his sleep and appeared to have had a seizure.

Maradiega told the Associated Press that her son had experienced seizures since he was eight years old but that they did not impact his health.

In a statement released Friday, the HHS said that it was "deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch.”