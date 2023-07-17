Teenage IHOP Employee in Georgia Shot and Killed While Working

A 16-year-old boy who was an employee of IHOP in Georgia was fatally shot in the head while working Saturday morning.

The IHOP in Georgia where a teen was shot and killed on Saturday. Fox 5 Atlanta/Screengrab

The shooting occurred around 11:44 a.m. local time at the IHOP on the 3000 block of Panola Road in DeKalb County, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the boy, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, per the news station.

Investigators believe the teen and the suspect knew each other and "have been engaged in an ongoing dispute," Fox 5 reported.

Detectives have not released the victim's identity or the identity of the suspected gunman.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A spokesperson for IHOP could not be immediately reached for comment.