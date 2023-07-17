TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Teenage IHOP Employee in Georgia Shot and Killed While Working
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other
JWPlayer
A 16-year-old boy who was an employee of IHOP in Georgia was fatally shot in the head while working Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred around 11:44 a.m. local time at the IHOP on the 3000 block of Panola Road in DeKalb County, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the boy, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, per the news station.
Read More
- Pregnant Restaurateur Shot and Killed While Driving Through Seattle
- 2-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Home in Philadelphia by Teenage Cousin
- Amazon Worker Shot and Killed While Driving Delivery Truck in California
- Employees at Restaurant Owned by South Park Creators Demand Better Pay and Working Conditions
- Middle School Student Killed in Accident While Working at Poultry Plant
Investigators believe the teen and the suspect knew each other and "have been engaged in an ongoing dispute," Fox 5 reported.
Detectives have not released the victim's identity or the identity of the suspected gunman.
The investigation remains ongoing.
A spokesperson for IHOP could not be immediately reached for comment.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews