Teenage Barber Goes Viral After Providing Haircuts to Homeless: ‘Sometimes It’s About How Much You Can Give’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Teenage Barber Goes Viral After Providing Haircuts to Homeless: ‘Sometimes It’s About How Much You Can Give’

Darnell Wells gave out dozens of free haircuts to unhoused people in Memphis

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A young barber is giving dozens of haircuts to unhoused people on the streets of Tennessee, WREG News Channel 3 reported.

19-year-old Darnell Wells, a barber at The Shop in Memphis, went viral after he posted about the endeavor on Facebook. More than 17,000 people have so far liked the post, published on July 17. 

He and his friend, Zac Sherrod, set up a red lawn chair and took clients who wanted a haircut. Clients also got fed, as Sherrod bought hamburgers for all.

“We were just trying to help as many people as we can,” he told WREG. “We didn’t know we were going to help that many people.”

Read More

He created a sign that said “free haircuts.” He snapped a photo of the sign and the burgers from McDonald’s and posted it to Facebook.

Other photos he posted to Facebook show his clients in the red seat outside, getting a haircut from Wells. One of the photos is a before-and-after that shows a man sporting a shorter, neatly styled head.

A teen has providing haircuts to the homeless in his community.
A teen has providing haircuts to the homeless in his community. WREG News Channel 3/YouTube

“Sometimes it isn’t about how much you have, but sometimes it’s about how much you can give,” he said.

Wells said he learned a lot from the unhoused men.

“They were giving us their life stories, and how they got into the predicament they’re in — giving us lessons,” he said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.