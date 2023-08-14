Teenage ‘Aspiring Terrorist’ Got Guidance From Al Qaeda About How to Build Bombs: Police - The Messenger
Teenage ‘Aspiring Terrorist’ Got Guidance From Al Qaeda About How to Build Bombs: Police

The suspect 'appeared to be taking steps to travel overseas' to engage in terrorism, authorities said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
The unidentified teen was taken into custody Friday by the SWAT team and FBI without incident, Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire announced during a press conference Monday.ATU Images/Getty Images

Authorities in Philadelphia arrested a 17-year-old “aspiring terrorist” who had alleged ties to Al-Qaeda and had recently purchased bomb-making materials, according to authorities.

The individual had been in communication with Al-Qaeda and was “sending and receiving media guidance on how to construct a bomb,” she said.

The suspect also “appeared to be taking steps to travel overseas” to engage in terrorist activity, Maguire added.

“Most concerning was the evidence that he had access to firearms and had purchased materials commonly used in the construction of improvised explosive devices,” she said, explaining that tactical equipment, wiring, materials used to construct remote detonators, and chemicals were recovered during an investigation of two locations the individual had ties to.

The teen “started taking steps to put potential devices together”  and had access to a “significant number” of firearms, said Maguire.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld due to their age.

The investigation remains ongoing.

