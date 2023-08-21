Teen With ‘Violent History Towards Police’ Punches Cop and Flees During Traffic Stop

A 17-year-old was arrested a day after allegedly punching a Massachusetts police officer during a traffic stop and subsequently leading them on a foot chase.

Late Friday night in Norwell, Massachusetts, a Dodge Durango reportedly sped past a state trooper cruiser and abruptly stopped in front of it, according to a state police release.

The trooper noticed the SUV's expired inspection sticker and recognized it as being associated with a 17-year-old with three active warrants and a "known violent history towards police." One of these warrants was reportedly for violating probation by not charging the ankle bracelet monitor he was mandated to wear due to a prior criminal conviction.

The SUV, driven by the teenager's mother, pulled over in front of an Audi dealership. The trooper observed the wanted juvenile passenger move from the front seat to the back seat. When the trooper tried to escort the teenager from the backseat, he reportedly attempted to flee toward the dealership. As the trooper grabbed him, he allegedly punched her in the face, shouted a vulgarity, pushed her, and ran across the road. The officer chased the teen into a wooded area, calling for backup and medical services.

Despite the combined efforts of state and local police, including a K9 unit, the juvenile managed to elude capture, resulting in a fourth arrest warrant. The following morning, the teenager turned himself in at the Cohasset Police Station.

He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and the offenses related to his prior three warrants.

“A trooper, on patrol by herself in the dead of night, approached a suspect with a criminal history who was known to be violent toward police,” said Colonel John E. Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “She did so because she took an oath to defend society from violence, crime, and disorder. She did so because she possesses the courage, at the risk of her own safety, to confront those that harm society and have a reckless disregard for the laws enacted to protect people. And she did so because she answered a calling to serve her community.”

The teenage suspect is set to be arraigned soon.