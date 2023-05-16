Teen With Cancer, Amputated Arm Allowed to Attend Prom
The principal had said he had missed too many days of school.
An Alabama school let a student who lost his arm while battling cancer attend prom after mounting pressure from students and parents.
Lee County High School had initially blocked Matthew English from attending because he had missed too many days, according to WALB.
Fellow students and their parents had launched a social media campaign in an effort to get the principal to change his mind.
It ended up working. The school reversed its decision just hours before the prom.
The school didn’t respond to a request for comment.
English was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that resulted in his arm getting amputated in February.
“I’m very excited for him. All of our family just texted in the group so excited. We’re happy for him because we knew that’s a big step for him,” Matthew’s mother Ronnie English told the TV station.
The teen said he had fun at prom.
He is now awaiting the delivery of a prosthetic arm. A community fundraiser helped cover the cost.
Another girl who also missed too many days because of medical problems was also allowed to attend the prom.
