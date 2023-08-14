Teen Who Spent Stretches of Time Homeless Graduated With a High School Diploma and Gets a Full Ride to College - The Messenger
Teen Who Spent Stretches of Time Homeless Graduated With a High School Diploma and Gets a Full Ride to College

Homeless for at least six months, Christian Sampson obtained a full scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Dallas teen who was previously homeless graduates high school, gets full scholarship. Screenshot/ CBS News

A Dallas teenager who wasn't eligible to walk in the spring has now graduated and has a full scholarship to attend college. 

According to CBS News, Christian Sampson spent at least six months battling homelessness and became eligible to graduate after being unable to in May.

Sampson plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which has given him a full scholarship to be in their marching band.

"When you try not to focus on the bad, good will eventually come to you," Sampson said. "So I tried not to focus on the bad stuff that was happening, even though there was a lot of bad stuff happening.”

"I'm a musician," he added. "I'm good at what I do. I know I'm gonna go to college and that's gonna line me up to do what I wanna do for my career and that's gonna line me up to get out of the position I was in."

Samson graduated from Wilmer Hutchins High School with the help of his guidance counselor who noted that he did not give up.

"He kept coming back," said Almethia Smith, Sampson's high school counselor. "The determination…I'm just full, because he's gonna go places.”

Despite his obstacles, Sampson is focused on his future and what it holds. He said while he will be attending school in Arkansas he does hope to come back to Dallas.

"There's too much going on out here to not wanna help…the people in the situation I was in. Help the people who can't afford some stuff. Help the people not get evicted. Help the community," Sampson said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done around Dallas."

According to CBS News, Sampson now lives in an apartment funded by the Salvation Army. His next step is to figure out how he will get to the Arkansas school to claim his scholarship.

