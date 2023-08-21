Teen Who Murdered Boyfriend in 100 MPH Crash Posted ‘I’m the One You Die For’ on TikTok

Mackenzie Shirilla, who killed her boyfriend and a friend in a deliberate 100 mph crash, posted a TikTok video in which she claimed, “I’m the one you die for," prosecutors revealed Monday.

The Ohio 19-year-old posted the video featuring a montage of several selfies, and ended with the grim words.

Prosecutors played the clip, plus another in which she claimed, "I’m not even cool, I’m just one of those girls that can do a lot of drugs and not die," at her sentencing hearing before a judge ordered her to be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Shirilla, 19, faces life in prison after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo. Mackenzie Shirilla/Tiktok

They also showed pictures of Shirilla in a wheelchair at a concert following the crash—which left her hospitalized. Additionally, she posted TikTok "before and after" videos of her getting ready for a Halloween party with friends.

Dominic Russo, left, and Mackenzie Shirilla, right, were dating at the time of the deadly car crash. GoFundMe

Prosecutors argued the teen's social media activity revealed she had no remorse for the crash—which occurred when she was 17.

Last week, Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo found Shirilla guilty of murder for the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

Mackenzie Shirilla will spend at least the next 15 years in prison for the murders of her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19. ABC 5

The judge found that the crash was preplanned and deliberate—meant to end her "toxic" relationship" with Dominic Russo. She referred to Shirilla as "hell on wheels."

Judge Russo chose not to sentence Shirilla to back-to-back life sentences, which would have meant she would not be eligible for parole for 30 years. Instead, she will serve her sentences concurrently.

“There’s only one person responsible for all the pain in this room, and that person is you, Mackenzie,” Judge Russo told the defendant.

"There's a very good likelihood, Mackenzie, that you will spend the rest of your life in prison," Judge Russo continued. "That will not be up to me, that will be up to the Ohio Board of Parole and that will be up to you."

Shirilla delivered a brief statement moments before learning her fate.

“I’m so deeply sorry. I hope one day you can see I… wouldn't do this on purpose," she said, continuing to deny the crash was intentional. "We were all friends and Dom was my soulmate."

Prosecutors said during the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, Shirilla got behind the wheel of her 2018 Toyota Camry after smoking marijuana at a friend’s house with Russo and Flanagan.

The trio departed and Shirilla drove them to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park — about 20 miles outside of Cleveland — where prosecutors said she sped up to 100 mph and deliberately crashed her car into a commercial building with the intention of ending her relationship with Russo.

Russo and Flanagan died on the scene, while Shirilla was knocked unconscious, but survived.