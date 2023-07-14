Teen Who Died in Freak Sawmill Accident Saves His Mother’s Life with Organ Donation - The Messenger
Teen Who Died in Freak Sawmill Accident Saves His Mother’s Life with Organ Donation

It took 17 minutes for another coworker to discover the teen pinned in an industrial machine

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
A Wisconsin boy who was killed in an industrial accident last month has saved his own mother's life -- along with several others -- with his donated organs.

Michael Schuls, 16, had been trying to unjam a wood-stacking machine while working in a sawmill on June 29 when he was pinned inside, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Police transported Schuls to the hospital but died two days later. 

Michael Schuls
Michael SchulsGoFundMe

He died from traumatic asphyxiation, according to the Florence County Coroner’s office. "That's caused by entanglement in a machine," Florence County Coroner Jeff Rickaby said, according to The Associated Press.

Surveillance footage of the tragic incident shows Schulz, who had been working alone, stepping onto a conveyor belt to unjam the machine, per the AP. He had not pressed a safety button that automatically shuts down the machine before doing so. About 17 minutes later, a coworker found him stuck in the machine. 

Jim Schuls, the teen’s father, told ABC affiliate WBAY that after Michael's death, his organs were donated to several people, including his own mother. 

"Lucky enough his mom was the perfect match for his liver," Jim Schuls told WBAY. "And seven or eight other families received life. He delivered the miracle we prayed for seven other families, including his mother. That's what's keeping me going."

The sawmill incident is being further investigated by state and federal labor agencies to determine whether there were any violations of child labor law or workplace safety.

