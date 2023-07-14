Teen Who Broke His Back Last Year Plans to Climb the Eiffel Tower for Charity

A Scottish teenager who broke his back in a sledding accident seven months ago said he plans to climb the Eiffel Tower's 674 steps for charity.
Filip Cegar, 13, of Aberdeen, broke his back and breastbone in a sledding accident in December and has spent the last few months learning how to walk again.
Cegar told the BBC that he wants to walk up the Paris landmark because stairs were the "biggest challenge" during his recovery.
- Fugitive Who Allegedly Faked Own Death Can be Extradited From Scotland to US
- Mandy Moore Catches Alleged Package Thief on Video
- Andrew McCarthy Reunites With Demi Moore 38 Years After ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’
- Free Climber Detained After Scaling 72 Stories of Seoul’s Lotte World Tower
- Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Year-Old Son’s Rare Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Diagnosis
A day after his accident at a golf course in Bieldside, surgeons at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital (RACH) realigned his spine and put his spinal cord in place to prevent any more damage.
After that, he went to Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he learned to walk again.
At first the best case scenario was a partial recovery, but Filip's father, Petar, said "his recovery started to take a really positive path."
"Stairs were one of the big challenges for him at the time and keeping balance, and learning to walk again," the father told BBC Radio's "Good Morning Scotland."
The teen will scale the Eiffel Tower for charity on July 18, donating the money raised to buy a recliner chair for the RACH's High Dependency Unit.
Any additional money will go toward funding a room in The Archie Foundation's Family Center, where families can stay while their children are undergoing treatment.
"I think now I'm ready to climb the Eiffel Tower," Filip said.
"It's going to be a big achievement in my life and I think by doing it, I'll be able to move on with my life and forget the incident," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews