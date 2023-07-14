Teen Who Broke His Back Last Year Plans to Climb the Eiffel Tower for Charity - The Messenger
Teen Who Broke His Back Last Year Plans to Climb the Eiffel Tower for Charity

Filip Cegar, 13, said stairs were the 'biggest challenge' as he learned how to walk again

Mark Moore
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Maria Wachala/Getty Images

A Scottish teenager who broke his back in a sledding accident seven months ago said he plans to climb the Eiffel Tower's 674 steps for charity. 

Filip Cegar, 13, of Aberdeen, broke his back and breastbone in a sledding accident in December and has spent the last few months learning how to walk again.

Cegar told the BBC that he wants to walk up the Paris landmark because stairs were the "biggest challenge" during his recovery.

A day after his accident at a golf course in Bieldside, surgeons at Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital (RACH) realigned his spine and put his spinal cord in place to prevent any more damage. 

After that, he went to Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he learned to walk again.  

At first the best case scenario was a partial recovery, but Filip's father, Petar, said "his recovery started to take a really positive path."

"Stairs were one of the big challenges for him at the time and keeping balance, and learning to walk again," the father told BBC Radio's "Good Morning Scotland."

The teen will scale the Eiffel Tower for charity on July 18, donating the money raised to buy a recliner chair for the RACH's High Dependency Unit. 

Any additional money will go toward funding a room in The Archie Foundation's Family Center, where families can stay while their children are undergoing treatment. 

"I think now I'm ready to climb the Eiffel Tower," Filip said.

"It's going to be a big achievement in my life and I think by doing it, I'll be able to move on with my life and forget the incident," he said. 

