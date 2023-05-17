Teen Uses College Savings to Buy Restaurant Where She Worked

Samantha Frye, an 18-year-old from Strasburg, Ohio, has made the decision to forego college and become the owner of Rosalie's restaurant, where she once worked as a dishwasher and later as a line cook.
According to ABC News 5 Cleveland, Frye used her college savings to pay the down payment and became the owner in April.
Frye left for Ohio State after graduating high school, but when the former owners of the restaurant expressed their desire to sell the establishment in the winter, she hatched a new plan. "If you told me six months ago I would be doing this, I would have said you're crazy," Frye told ABC.
“You don’t need college to make a decent living, and I think that's what a lot of people think nowadays,” Frye told ABC. "Follow your instinct, honestly. If it feels right, just do it.”
