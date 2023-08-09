Teen Texted Friends About Going ‘Hobo Hunting’ Before Killing Homeless Woman, Prosecutors Allege

One of the two men charged with fatally shooting a 68-year-old homeless California woman in May allegedly texted friends that he was going "hobo hunting" before her death, prosecutors claimed.
San Diego authorities revealed Friday they had identified suspects in the killing of Annette Pershal. Authorities arrested Ryan Hopkins, 19, and William Innes, 18.
Innes is accused of shooting Pershal on the morning of May 8, while Hopkins is alleged to have driven the two of them to the homeless encampment where the victim was staying.
Innes reportedly sent out a group text that included Hopkins prior to the fatal attack, The Sacramento Bee reported, citing court documents filed by prosecutors. In it, he allegedly wrote, "I'm going hobo hunting with my pellet gun."
- Arizona Rancher Accused of Killing Migrant Texted About Putting 27 Migrants in the Ground: Prosecutors
- Prosecutors Say Man Beat Friend to Death With Can of Chili, Not Soup
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: Prosecutors
- Bebe Rexha Reportedly Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Talking About Her Weight Gain
- Teen Allegedly Texts Friend That She Was Shot in Prank That Caused ‘Full on Emergency Mode’ Police Response
- Ohio Dad Accused of Hunting Down, Executing Sons Was ‘Bomb Ready to Explode,’ Says Friend
Cops had found Pershal unconscious on the streets she'd been living on the last few years. She was taken to the emergency room, where "doctors noticed that it appeared the woman had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun" containing metal bullets.
It was further determined "that the woman's injuries were non-survivable." After several days in a coma, Pershal died, and on July 31, coroners ruled the cause to be homicide.
Detectives continued investigating the case, and followed up on information that led them to Hopkins and Innes, who were detained Thursday.
Innes and Hopkins both pleaded not guilty during their court appearances on Monday. Both have been charged with homicide; Innes is also charged with possession of an assault weapon. Both are being held without bail.
Pershal's daughter Brandy Nazworth told The Guardian loved the city's Serra Mesa neighborhood, where residents knew her as "Granny Annie."
"She was a grandmother figure, and she wore her 'Granny Annie' title very strongly," offered Nazworth.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews