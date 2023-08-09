Teen Texted Friends About Going ‘Hobo Hunting’ Before Killing Homeless Woman, Prosecutors Allege - The Messenger
Teen Texted Friends About Going ‘Hobo Hunting’ Before Killing Homeless Woman, Prosecutors Allege

Annette Pershal was known to residents of the city's Serra Mesa neighborhood as 'Granny Annie'

Chris Harris
Annette Pershal “Granny Annie”Courtesy of Brandy Nazworth

One of the two men charged with fatally shooting a 68-year-old homeless California woman in May allegedly texted friends that he was going "hobo hunting" before her death, prosecutors claimed.

San Diego authorities revealed Friday they had identified suspects in the killing of Annette Pershal. Authorities arrested Ryan Hopkins, 19, and William Innes, 18.

Innes is accused of shooting Pershal on the morning of May 8, while Hopkins is alleged to have driven the two of them to the homeless encampment where the victim was staying.

Innes reportedly sent out a group text that included Hopkins prior to the fatal attack, The Sacramento Bee reported, citing court documents filed by prosecutors. In it, he allegedly wrote, "I'm going hobo hunting with my pellet gun."

Cops had found Pershal unconscious on the streets she'd been living on the last few years. She was taken to the emergency room, where "doctors noticed that it appeared the woman had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun" containing metal bullets.

It was further determined "that the woman's injuries were non-survivable." After several days in a coma, Pershal died, and on July 31, coroners ruled the cause to be homicide.

Detectives continued investigating the case, and followed up on information that led them to Hopkins and Innes, who were detained Thursday.

Innes and Hopkins both pleaded not guilty during their court appearances on Monday. Both have been charged with homicide; Innes is also charged with possession of an assault weapon. Both are being held without bail.

Pershal's daughter Brandy Nazworth told The Guardian loved the city's Serra Mesa neighborhood, where residents knew her as "Granny Annie."

"She was a grandmother figure, and she wore her 'Granny Annie' title very strongly," offered Nazworth.

