14-Year-Old Spray-Painting Seattle Building Struck, Killed by Monorail: Police
News
14-Year-Old Spray-Painting Seattle Building Struck, Killed by Monorail: Police

'Safety is our No. 1 one priority; we take this event very seriously,' a spokesperson for Seattle Center said

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
The Seattle Monorail whisks along an elevated track from downtown to the Space Needle in this 2009 Seattle, Washington, city landscape photo. George Rose/Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy seen on security footage spray-painting a Seattle building was hit and killed by the city's monorail late Sunday evening, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. local time, Seattle officers responded to reports of a person struck by the monorail near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way, according to a news release from police.

Officers arrived and located an unresponsive 14-year-old. Seattle Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified teen succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers reviewed nearby security footage of the incident and learned the teen was spray-painting a building adjacent to the tracks prior to being struck by the Seattle Center Monorail, the release states.

In a statement to local station King 5 News, an official from the Seattle Center expressed condolences for the teen killed.

"Safety is our No. 1 one priority; we take this event very seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of this incident," a spokesperson for Seattle Center said, per the station.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

