The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teen Shot Four Times in Sweet 16 Mass Shooting Makes ‘Miraculous Recovery’

    Four people were killed and 32 others injured at the birthday party in Atlanta

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    An Alabama teen who was shot four times at her friend’s Sweet 16 birthday party is making a “miraculous” recovery and is able to walk on her own, according to her family.

    Trinity Richards was shot in the head, foot, midsection and leg on April 15th while attending the party in Dadeville.

    Four people died and more than 30 others were injured in the shooting. Most of the victims were teenagers.

    DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
    Read More

    In a GoFundMe appeal, the family said, “Trinity's prognosis was poor and we knew immediately that we needed a miracle. Over the next few days she experienced complications associated with her injuries and we prayed constantly. I thanked God for his Grace realizing that He had been so good to us.”

    Richards had brain swelling from the shooting and had part of her skull removed.

    Her family is now telling local media that she has recovered enough to be transferred to Children’s Hospital.

    “Trinity’s made a miraculous recovery. She is actually taking steps now,” said her mother, Cheryl Sledge-Richards told Fox 10.

    She added that her daughter needs help supporting herself when getting up but is now able to stand up on her own.

    She is expected to undergo rehabilitation for six to 12 months.

    Six people face charges in connection with the shooting.

    The suspects face dozens of charges including reckless murder and first-degree assault charges.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.