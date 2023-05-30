Teen Shot Four Times in Sweet 16 Mass Shooting Makes ‘Miraculous Recovery’

An Alabama teen who was shot four times at her friend’s Sweet 16 birthday party is making a “miraculous” recovery and is able to walk on her own, according to her family.

Trinity Richards was shot in the head, foot, midsection and leg on April 15th while attending the party in Dadeville.

Four people died and more than 30 others were injured in the shooting. Most of the victims were teenagers.

DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

In a GoFundMe appeal, the family said, “Trinity's prognosis was poor and we knew immediately that we needed a miracle. Over the next few days she experienced complications associated with her injuries and we prayed constantly. I thanked God for his Grace realizing that He had been so good to us.”

Richards had brain swelling from the shooting and had part of her skull removed.

Her family is now telling local media that she has recovered enough to be transferred to Children’s Hospital.

“Trinity’s made a miraculous recovery. She is actually taking steps now,” said her mother, Cheryl Sledge-Richards told Fox 10.

She added that her daughter needs help supporting herself when getting up but is now able to stand up on her own.

She is expected to undergo rehabilitation for six to 12 months.

Six people face charges in connection with the shooting.

The suspects face dozens of charges including reckless murder and first-degree assault charges.