Teen Seen Kicking In NYPD Vehicle at Kai Cenat Giveaway Arrested on Riot Charges: Police

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on multiple charges in connection to the riot that broke out during Twitch and Youtube star Kai Cenat's unauthorized PS5 giveaway, police told The New York Post Wednesday.
The Messenger previously reported that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) was trying to identify a group of eight teenagers caught on video trashing an NYPD car.
According to The Post, the NYPD has not publicly named the arrested teen because he is a minor. The teen was reportedly seen kicking in an NYPD car window.
- Police Still Seeking Teen Suspects Who Trashed NYPD Car at Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot
- Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
- Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square Riot
- Influencer Kai Cenat Sparks Massive NYC Riot with PlayStation Giveaway
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence
He is reportedly facing charges of criminal mischief, inciting a riot, obstruction of governmental administration, rioting, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, police told the New York Post.
The riot broke out in Union Square on Aug. 4 after Cenat, who has over 6 million followers on Twitch, announced that he would be giving away hundreds of free PS5 gaming consoles. He is facing charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.
The Post reported that police have made 67 arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.
Cenat's company, Any Means Possible (AMP), released a statement following the incident.
"We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses and do not condone that behavior. We apologize to all of those impacted, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities," AMP said.
It is unclear if any PlayStations were actually given away.
