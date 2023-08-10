Teen Seen Kicking In NYPD Vehicle at Kai Cenat Giveaway Arrested on Riot Charges: Police - The Messenger
Teen Seen Kicking In NYPD Vehicle at Kai Cenat Giveaway Arrested on Riot Charges: Police

It is still unclear if any PlayStations were actually given away

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Police have arrested one of the teenagers who wrecked an NYPD car during the Kai Cenat riot.YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on multiple charges in connection to the riot that broke out during Twitch and Youtube star Kai Cenat's unauthorized PS5 giveaway, police told The New York Post Wednesday.

The Messenger previously reported that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) was trying to identify a group of eight teenagers caught on video trashing an NYPD car.

According to The Post, the NYPD has not publicly named the arrested teen because he is a minor. The teen was reportedly seen kicking in an NYPD car window.

He is reportedly facing charges of criminal mischief, inciting a riot, obstruction of governmental administration, rioting, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct, police told the New York Post.

The riot broke out in Union Square on Aug. 4 after Cenat, who has over 6 million followers on Twitch, announced that he would be giving away hundreds of free PS5 gaming consoles. He is facing charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

The Post reported that police have made 67 arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

Cenat's company, Any Means Possible (AMP), released a statement following the incident.

"We are deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct that affected people and businesses and do not condone that behavior. We apologize to all of those impacted, and we are fully cooperating with local authorities," AMP said.

It is unclear if any PlayStations were actually given away.

