Teen Says He Fell 100 Feet at Grand Canyon After Moving for Hikers to Take Photos

A 13-year-old boy who survived a 100-foot plunge from the Grand Canyon’s North Rim said he fell after he moved to an edge of the trail so sightseers could take unobstructed photos.

Wyatt Kauffman of North Dakota is in stable condition after he was flown to a pediatric trauma center following the horrifying fall Aug. 8 at Bright Angel Point, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Kaufmann is continuing to be treated for his injuries in the hospital.

The teen reportedly broke 9 vertebrae in his back and ruptured his spleen in the long fall. He also suffered a collapsed lung and concussion as a result, and broke a hand and finger.

Kauffann told Phoenix television station KPNX that much of the fall and the moments afterward are foggy. But he clearly remembers the minutes before the plunge.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” Kauffman recalled.

“I squatted down and was holding onto a rock" for balance, he said.

"I only had one hand on it ... It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back," he added.

After that, the next thing he remembered was “waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter," he told KPNX.

Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue (SAR) Team reportedly responded to the scene and determined that rescuing the boy with a helicopter was “not feasible,” so a “rope rescue” was carried out and the young teen was hoisted to safety.

Kauffman’s father told the news station that his family is “extremely grateful for the work of everyone” who saved his son.

An NPS search and rescue supervisor said in the NPS statement that the team who rescued Kauffman are top experts in their field.

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places” Meghan Smith, NPS Preventive Search and Rescue Supervisor said in the NPS statement.

"It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

While Bright Angel Point is “beautiful and popular” it is also “exposed, narrow, and surprisingly steep," the NPS warned.

Visitors to the point are reminded by NPS that they should stay on designated trails and walkways, and also make sure to keep at least six feet away from any edge of the rim.

Also, visitors should never hop or climb over any established fence or barrier in the area, the NPS adds.

“The park's SAR team respond to, on average, more than 300 calls for service per year, ranging from heat illness to falls over the edge of the canyon,” the NPS noted in the statement.

Kauffmann’s rescue followed by just days the death of a woman who fell while hiking in the Grand Teton National Park. Joy Cho fell off Teewinot Mountain on Friday.