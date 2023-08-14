Teen Says He Fell 100 Feet at Grand Canyon After Moving for Hikers to Take Photos - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Teen Says He Fell 100 Feet at Grand Canyon After Moving for Hikers to Take Photos

The 13-year-old boy broke 9 vertebrae, ruptured his spleen, suffered a collapsed lung and concussion, and broke a hand and finger

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The North rim of the Grand Canyon. Stephen Yelverton Photography/Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy who survived a 100-foot plunge from the Grand Canyon’s North Rim said he fell after he moved to an edge of the trail so sightseers could take unobstructed photos.

Wyatt Kauffman of North Dakota is in stable condition after he was flown to a pediatric trauma center following the horrifying fall Aug. 8 at Bright Angel Point, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Kaufmann is continuing to be treated for his injuries in the hospital.

The teen reportedly broke 9 vertebrae in his back and ruptured his spleen in the long fall. He also suffered a collapsed lung and concussion as a result, and broke a hand and finger.

Read More

Kauffann told Phoenix television station KPNX that much of the fall and the moments afterward are foggy. But he clearly remembers the minutes before the plunge.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” Kauffman recalled.

“I squatted down and was holding onto a rock" for balance, he said.

"I only had one hand on it ... It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back," he added.

After that, the next thing he remembered was “waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter," he told KPNX.

Grand Canyon National Park's Search and Rescue (SAR) Team reportedly responded to the scene and determined that rescuing the boy with a helicopter was “not feasible,” so a “rope rescue” was carried out and the young teen was hoisted to safety.

Kauffman’s father told the news station that his family is “extremely grateful for the work of everyone” who saved his son.

An NPS search and rescue supervisor said in the NPS statement that the team who rescued Kauffman are top experts in their field.

"I can say with great confidence that they put to use advanced medical skills in an austere environment that are rarely executed in most other places” Meghan Smith, NPS Preventive Search and Rescue Supervisor said in the NPS statement.

"It's clear that their training and hard work paid off, leading to a smooth, timely operation that will no doubt lead to better outcomes for this patient."

While Bright Angel Point is “beautiful and popular” it is also “exposed, narrow, and surprisingly steep," the NPS warned.

Visitors to the point are reminded by NPS that they should stay on designated trails and walkways, and also make sure to keep at least six feet away from any edge of the rim.

Also, visitors should never hop or climb over any established fence or barrier in the area, the NPS adds.

“The park's SAR team respond to, on average, more than 300 calls for service per year, ranging from heat illness to falls over the edge of the canyon,” the NPS noted in the statement.

Kauffmann’s rescue followed by just days the death of a woman who fell while hiking in the Grand Teton National Park. Joy Cho fell off Teewinot Mountain on Friday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.