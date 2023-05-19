Teen Saves Younger Sister from Kidnapper with Slingshot

Owen Burns, a 13-year-old from Michigan, is being hailed as a hero for saving his 8-year-old sister from an alleged kidnapping attempt, thanks to his sharp aim with a slingshot. The Associated Press reports that Burns struck the 17-year-old assailant in the head and chest, allowing his sister to escape.

"I grabbed my slingshot, opened the window, and loaded it with a marble and a gravel rock," Burns recounted in an interview with WWTV/WWUP-TV in northern Michigan.

According to the Michigan State Police, on May 10, Burns' sister was gathering mushrooms in their Alpena Township backyard when an unidentified male emerged from the woods. The man was attempting to silence the girl when Burns intervened. Following the slingshot attack, the suspect fled but was later located at a nearby gas station.

"The suspect had evident injuries to his head and chest from the slingshot," stated the police. The alleged kidnapper has since been charged with attempted kidnapping, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery.

Burns spoke to the local Michigan news station about the incident, saying he was "freaking out" when he saw his sister being abducted. “I was just lucky. He’s just a big target because he’s not like one Pepsi can,” Owen said.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. John Grimshaw lauded Burns' actions as "extraordinary" during a news conference. "I truly believe that he saved his sister from something terribly bad happening to her," Grimshaw said.