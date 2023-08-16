Teen Reels in 108-Pound Catfish, Second-Largest in Missouri River History - The Messenger
Teen Reels in 108-Pound Catfish, Second-Largest in Missouri River History

It took Joshua Jones Jr., his father, and a friend 20 minutes to reel in the big catch

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Joshua Jones Sr. (left) and Joshua Jones Jr. told their 108-pound catfish they caught around midnight on Aug. 9. The catch is the second-largest catfish to ever be caught in the Missouri River.Courtesy Joshua Jones Sr./Fox 2 Now

During a late-night fishing expedition on the Missouri River, a father and son were surprised by an almost record-breaking discovery: a 108-pound catfish.

Hoping for a catch significant enough for a fishing contest, Joshua Jones Jr. and his father set out on the water. Hours into their venture, just as Joshua Jr. began to doze off, he felt a gentle tug on his fishing line, which quickly grew more forceful.

“It was pretty exciting, at first when I was fighting the fish,” Joshua Jr. told local station Fox 2 Now after a challenging 20-minute struggle to bring in the catfish, with help from two others.

Joshua Jr.'s love for fishing is deeply rooted in his childhood, significantly influenced by his father, Joshua Jones Sr. “I had him on the bank before he could walk, trying to catch bluegills,” Joshua Sr. shared with the station.

“I couldn’t wait to have a boy to take out with me and fish and be my best friend out on the river.”

Together with a friend, Joshua Jr., and Sr. worked tirelessly against the huge catfish. Joshua Sr. proudly recounted to the outlet, “He was determined and always told me, ‘I’m going to catch the record. I want to catch a 100-pound fish,' and he caught it.”

After capturing the fish, Joshua Jr. and Joshua Sr. took a photo with the big catch, hoping to enter it into the contest. However, the duo was disqualified due to a rule violation.

While the potential $500 prize eluded them, pride in their accomplishment did not waver. According to CatfishEdge.com, this 108-pound catfish ranks as the second-largest ever captured in the Missouri River.

The top spot is reserved for a 130-pound catfish from 2010, which even clinched a world record for some time.

