    Teen Recalls Suspected Shark Attack: ‘My Whole Foot Was in Its Mouth’

    Maggie Drozdowski was dangling from a surfboard off the coast of New Jersey when she felt something clamp down on her leg.

    Aaron Feis
    Mark Chivers/Getty Images

    The 15-year-old girl who was injured in an apparent shark attack off of New Jersey said her “whole foot” was in the creature’s mouth.

    Maggie Drozdowski was dangling from a surfboard about 50 feet into Stone Harbor on Sunday when she felt something clamp down on her leg, she told local outlet WPVI.

    "I thought it was just a crab pinching my foot, but it felt bigger than that,” the teen recalled. “My whole foot was in its mouth. I was shaking my foot as hard as I could. It was hard. It was like really heavy.”

    Her friend, Sarah O’Donnell, who was nearby, said that she saw her pal briefly disappear under the surf.

    Read More

    "I thought she was drowning because she got pulled under and she came up and screamed again like, 'I think something bit me! I think something bit me!’” O’Donnell told WPVI.

    But within five seconds, Drozdowski was let go and paddled back to shore.

    It was only when she hit land and tried to walk that she realized the extent of her injury.

    "I immediately felt the pain in my foot,” she said. “I looked at the back of my leg and there was a big chunk of skin missing from the back of my leg!"

    Drozdowski was taken to an area hospital, where she received six stitches.

    The teen never saw what attacked her, but experts and officials have said that her injuries appear consistent with a shark bite.

    There have been at least three other recent shark attacks along the East Coast, all of them off of Florida.

    But shark attacks remain very rare. The odds of falling victim to a shark attack in the United States are approximately 1 in 11.5 million, according to an International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities report cited by the Borough of Stone Harbor.

    Drozdowski said that she’ll eventually return to the water  — though, perhaps, not right away.

    "I can't imagine never going in the ocean again," she told WPVI. "But probably not this summer."

