Teen Recalls Suspected Shark Attack: ‘My Whole Foot Was in Its Mouth’

The 15-year-old girl who was injured in an apparent shark attack off of New Jersey said her “whole foot” was in the creature’s mouth.
Maggie Drozdowski was dangling from a surfboard about 50 feet into Stone Harbor on Sunday when she felt something clamp down on her leg, she told local outlet WPVI.
"I thought it was just a crab pinching my foot, but it felt bigger than that,” the teen recalled. “My whole foot was in its mouth. I was shaking my foot as hard as I could. It was hard. It was like really heavy.”
Her friend, Sarah O’Donnell, who was nearby, said that she saw her pal briefly disappear under the surf.
- Teen Bitten off New Jersey Coast While Surfing Makes 4 U.S. Bites So Far This Month
- Florida Teen Survives Shark Attack by Punching It in the Face
- 1,400-Lb. Great White Shark Spotted Off North Carolina Coast
- Shark Attack Suspected as Surfboard with Bite Mark Found After Surfer Vanishes
- Fisherman Fights Off Sudden Shark Attack in Hawaii, Gets It on Video
"I thought she was drowning because she got pulled under and she came up and screamed again like, 'I think something bit me! I think something bit me!’” O’Donnell told WPVI.
But within five seconds, Drozdowski was let go and paddled back to shore.
It was only when she hit land and tried to walk that she realized the extent of her injury.
"I immediately felt the pain in my foot,” she said. “I looked at the back of my leg and there was a big chunk of skin missing from the back of my leg!"
Drozdowski was taken to an area hospital, where she received six stitches.
The teen never saw what attacked her, but experts and officials have said that her injuries appear consistent with a shark bite.
There have been at least three other recent shark attacks along the East Coast, all of them off of Florida.
But shark attacks remain very rare. The odds of falling victim to a shark attack in the United States are approximately 1 in 11.5 million, according to an International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities report cited by the Borough of Stone Harbor.
Drozdowski said that she’ll eventually return to the water — though, perhaps, not right away.
"I can't imagine never going in the ocean again," she told WPVI. "But probably not this summer."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews