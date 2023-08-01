Teen Racing to Get Sick Mother to ER Charged with a Felony for ‘Fleeing’
Tahirah Hart asked her twin daughters, Kenochia and Keochia, to take her to the hospital because she believed she was having a heart attack
A teenager is facing a felony charge after fleeing from the police while trying to get her mother to the hospital. On June 30, Tahirah Hart asked her twin daughters, Kenochia and Keochia, to take her to the hospital because she believed she was having a heart attack.
According to KATV, Kenochia got behind the wheel to rush her mother to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. While on Interstate 630, Arkansas State Police officers attempted to pull Kenochia over for speeding.
However, the 18-year-old refused to stop, as she was deeply concerned for her mother's health. Kenochia asserts that it was evident there was an emergency, given that she was driving with her hazard lights on.
After Kenochia exited the highway to reach Baptist Health, ASP Trooper Montae Hernandez executed a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. Hernandez then instructed the family to put their hands up and asked Kenochia to step out of the car.
Although Kenochia was initially handcuffed, she managed to explain the situation, leading to her being uncuffed and permitted to take her mom to the emergency room. Despite this, Hernandez still issued the teen a ticket for fleeing, which carries a felony charge.
Kenochia pleaded not guilty in North Little Rock District Court, and her trial is set for September 6.
