Teen Racing to Get Sick Mother to ER Charged with a Felony for ‘Fleeing’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Teen Racing to Get Sick Mother to ER Charged with a Felony for ‘Fleeing’

Tahirah Hart asked her twin daughters, Kenochia and Keochia, to take her to the hospital because she believed she was having a heart attack

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A teenager is facing a felony charge after fleeing from the police while trying to get her mother to the hospital. On June 30, Tahirah Hart asked her twin daughters, Kenochia and Keochia, to take her to the hospital because she believed she was having a heart attack.

According to KATV, Kenochia got behind the wheel to rush her mother to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. While on Interstate 630, Arkansas State Police officers attempted to pull Kenochia over for speeding.

However, the 18-year-old refused to stop, as she was deeply concerned for her mother's health. Kenochia asserts that it was evident there was an emergency, given that she was driving with her hazard lights on.

After Kenochia exited the highway to reach Baptist Health, ASP Trooper Montae Hernandez executed a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle. Hernandez then instructed the family to put their hands up and asked Kenochia to step out of the car.

Read More

Although Kenochia was initially handcuffed, she managed to explain the situation, leading to her being uncuffed and permitted to take her mom to the emergency room. Despite this, Hernandez still issued the teen a ticket for fleeing, which carries a felony charge.

Kenochia pleaded not guilty in North Little Rock District Court, and her trial is set for September 6.

Dashcam footage of Kenochia Moss being pulled over while driving her mother to the hospital
Arkansas State Police used a PIT maneuver to stop Kenochia Moss while she was driving her mother to the hospitalArkansas State Police
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.