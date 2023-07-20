Teen Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Transgender TikTok Star Brianna Ghey

One of two 16-year-olds charged with the stabbing death of 16-year-old transgender TikToker Brianna Ghey has pleaded not guilty.
The teen, whose name was not disclosed due to their age, entered their plea at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday morning, according to the BBC. The parents of both teenagers attended the hearing, although the other teen has yet to enter their plea.
Ghey was found stabbed to death around 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Linear Park in Warrington, England, as reported by the New York Post. Less than a week later, the two teens, one girl and one boy, were charged with her murder.
During their initial investigation, police stated there was no evidence suggesting that Ghey’s murder was related to her gender identity.
Ghey had amassed a large following on TikTok, with her videos garnering thousands of views. Her name trended as a hashtag after fans learned of her tragic death.
At the hearing, Justice Amanda Yip addressed the court, saying, "It's a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that's very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already. We're going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody."
Another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4. The trial is set to start on Nov. 27 and is expected to last approximately three weeks.
