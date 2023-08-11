Teen Lifeguard Thankful for Surviving Lightning Strike: ‘If God Wasn’t With Me Then, I Would Probably Be Dead’

A 15-year-old is counting her lucky stars after surviving a lightning strike while working as a lifeguard at a public pool.
Brynnlee Steger was clearing guests from a public pool in Landis, North Carolina, on Monday due to stormy skies, WBTV reports. It was only her first year working the job, and now it will be memorable for more than one reason.
She was removing umbrellas from the pool area so they weren't carried away in the storm when she had a close encounter with death.
"I heard thunder, and it made me jump, so I jumped away from the table and then there's this mass of electricity behind me and my mom, and I got struck on my arm," Steger told the news station. "I felt like my arm got blown off, so I looked down at my arm and my mom, apparently, [and] she said that she saw orange and blue surrounding my arm."
The teenager said she was in severe pain.
"I panicked, and I ran away, and I was yelling at my mom, telling her what had happened,” she said, "and then I fell."
She said her mom and boss picked her up and carried her to an indoor concession stand.
“They laid me out on the ground, and I remember hyperventilating for about 15 minutes and then I kept going in and out,” Steger said.
She was rushed to the hospital, where medical staff stabilized her condition, WBTV reported. Lingering nerve damage to her arm will require therapy to restore the strength in that extremity.
Despite the freak accident, Steger said she plans to return to the job for another season and credits God for saving her from a worse outcome.
“I truly do believe if God wasn't with me then, I would probably be dead,” Steger said. “Yep.”
While the risk of being struck by lightning is relatively low, not everyone it happens to is as lucky as Steger. Between 2006 and 2021, lightning strikes caused an average of 28 deaths per year in the country, according to the CDC. The National Weather Service reported it's a 1 in 15,300 chance of being struck by lightning over a lifetime.
When lightning storms roll in, experts recommend steering clear of water and electronic equipment and encouraging people to seek shelter indoors.
