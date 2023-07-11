Teen Leaves Hour-Old Baby at Texas Store, Tells Employees She Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant

A couple who claimed they didn’t realize they were expecting surrendered their 1-hour-old newborn to a Texas store employee.

According to KWTX-TV, an unidentified male, who appeared to be a teenager, walked into Hieline Mobility Solutions in Plano, Texas, around 2 p.m., Wednesday and allegedly told a worker that his girlfriend and baby needed help.

Employee Angela Owens went out to his car with him to see what was the matter.

“I opened the passenger door to see a young girl sitting there with a newborn baby in her lap, wrapped in a towel,” Owens told the outlet, adding that the mother claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant.

The exact ages of the parents are unclear.

Owens proceeded to call 911 and tied off the baby’s umbilical cord with a string.

Owens and another worker, Tabatha Peri, said they informed the couple of how to surrender their baby at a Safe Haven location, but were worried they wouldn’t go. So, Owens said she took the infant, herself.

“Did some crying. She was moving. She was trying to suckle on her fist to try to get food,” Owens explained, per KWTX.

According to the outlet, police transported the baby to the hospital, where the infant was found to be in good health.

“Absolutely a saving grace at this point,” Jennifer Chapman, a spokesperson for the Plano Police Department told the station.

Police said they made contact with the couple and ensured the mother received proper medical attention, the outlet reports.

“I hope they don’t end up in trouble because I feel like they did the right thing,” Peri said. “That’s what’s killing me right now.”

Owens added, “I’m proud of them for asking for help. That doesn’t happen all the time.”

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the state's Safe Haven Law allows parents 60 days to surrender their newborns to a worker at a hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services station.

It’s unclear if the teen couple followed Texas’ Safe Haven Law protocol or if they will face charges.

Police continue to investigate.