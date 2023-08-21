Teen Killed in Crash That Launched Car’s Engine Block ‘Into the Air’ and Through a Home

A teenager died in a fatal crash that sent his car's engine block "into the air" and through a home in Massachusetts over the weekend.
Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop a 2011 Nissan Altima in Belchertown Sunday night, according to a news release. The driver, a 19-year-old, allegedly sped away from the trooper, ran a red light at a Route 9 intersection and went off the right side of the road.
Police said preliminary information shows that the Altima struck a mulch bed and became airborne, then struck a rock wall, a large tree and a light post before striking the front end of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler parked in the driveway of a house at 79 North Main Street.
The car's engine block was "launched out of the engine compartment and became airborne," police said.
The engine block broke through the brick exterior of a house at 73 North Main Street and landed in the second floor of the residence.
"The engine's still upstairs," homeowner Donna Sims told local station WCVB 5. "They've got to get it out."
Sims told the station that her mother has just left the first-floor room the vehicle crashed into, minutes before the collision.
"She was just looking at the hole in the wall, staring in disbelief," Sims said.
The front end of the Altima struck the 79 North Main Street residence, and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are not releasing his name at this time.
There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one in any of the affected houses was injured, authorities stated.
State Police spokesman David Procopio told WCVB that troopers found "multiple empty beer cans inside and outside the crashed vehicle, as well as a fake Vermont driver’s license."
The crash is under investigation by the State Police-Belchertown Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin Counties.
