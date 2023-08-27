Teen Killed at Oklahoma Football Field Shooting Was Student in District, Superintendent Says - The Messenger
Teen Killed at Oklahoma Football Field Shooting Was Student in District, Superintendent Says

The shooting, which stemmed from a fight, killed a 16-year-old boy

Zachary Rogers
After the shooting at a Friday night high school football game in Oklahoma turned fatal, the school district's superintendent confirmed it was one of their students who died.

Midwest City-Del City Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb released a statement on Saturday confirming that the 16-year-old killed at the game was a student in his district.

“Last night, while our Del City Eagles were playing football at Choctaw High School, multiple gunshots left two people injured and one person - a Midwest City High School student - dead,” Cobb said on Saturday. “Out of respect for the student’s family, we are not releasing the name, but we know that they will never be able to fill that loss. Words cannot express the extent of our condolences to them.”

A video broadcast captured the moments when shots rang out at the high school stadium in Choctaw, Oklahoma on Friday. The Choctaw Police Department has said that it’s believed the shooting began after a fight broke out on the visitor’s side of the stadium.

The 16-year-old boy who was killed was shot in the groin area and died from his injuries according to police. A 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest underwent surgery and is now in stable condition and a young woman also received treatment after being shot in the thigh.

There were additional injuries related to the shooting as well, with two young girls, thought to be students, injuring themselves while attempting to flee the area. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and so far no one has been arrested.

Some football players dive to the ground, in what appears to be an effort to lay low and take cover from any potential bullets coming their way
Some football players dive to the ground, in what appears to be an effort to lay low and take cover from any potential bullets coming their wayKOCO 5 News/YouTube

“This tragedy was traumatizing to people from many of our schools,” Cobb added in his release. “Midwest City High School students lost a classmate. Children throughout the Del City feeder pattern who were in attendance of the game experienced something that none of us should ever have to see or hear.”

“I’m proud of how our students and staff handled themselves during the chaos. That said, recovering from grief and trauma is a process. It takes time and support. We will make every effort to provide that support to our students and staff,” Cobb also said.

It’s believed by police that the shooting suspect or suspects are not related to either high school participating in Friday night’s game, police say. One suspect description said a person of interest was a tall man who was wearing red sweatpants.

