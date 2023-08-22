Teen Kidnapped From Park Near LA Found Dead, Suspect Arrested in ‘Random’ Killing

Andrea Vazquez, the 19-year-old who was shot and kidnapped while sitting in a car with her boyfriend at a suburban park outside of Los Angeles, has been found dead.

According to the Whittier Police Department, Vazquez, a Fullerton College fashion design student, was found dead late Monday night in a field in Moreno Valley.

Vazquez's boyfriend fled when a car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire around midnight Sunday, according to police. When he returned, Vazquez was gone, and there was blood at the scene.

Police arrested 20-year-old Whittier resident Gabriel Esparza at his workplace in Lakewood, charging him with Vazquez's kidnapping and murder.

"At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park," they said in a statement.

On Sunday, Vazquez's sister, Edlyn, used Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature, to track her location to a field in the area, where she found blood but nothing else.

"I started following it, and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that's the last known location that I have of her," Edlyn told KABC.

Police say Vazquez and her boyfriend were targeted by Esparza while sitting in their vehicle near the park's parking stalls.

The police discovered a suspected weapon used in the crime and also seized Esparza's 2013 white Toyota Tacoma truck.

The investigation is set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.