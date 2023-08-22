Teen Kidnapped From Park Near LA Found Dead, Suspect Arrested in ‘Random’ Killing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Teen Kidnapped From Park Near LA Found Dead, Suspect Arrested in ‘Random’ Killing

19-year-old Andrea Vazquez's boyfriend fled when a car pulled up and opened fire. When he returned, she was gone

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Andrea Vazquez, 19, was found dead late Monday after being abducted from a park. Gabriel Esparza, 20, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.Whittier Police Department

Andrea Vazquez, the 19-year-old who was shot and kidnapped while sitting in a car with her boyfriend at a suburban park outside of Los Angeles, has been found dead.

According to the Whittier Police Department, Vazquez, a Fullerton College fashion design student, was found dead late Monday night in a field in Moreno Valley.

Vazquez's boyfriend fled when a car pulled up, and someone inside opened fire around midnight Sunday, according to police. When he returned, Vazquez was gone, and there was blood at the scene.

Police arrested 20-year-old Whittier resident Gabriel Esparza at his workplace in Lakewood, charging him with Vazquez's kidnapping and murder.

"At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park," they said in a statement.

On Sunday, Vazquez's sister, Edlyn, used Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature, to track her location to a field in the area, where she found blood but nothing else.

"I started following it, and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that's the last known location that I have of her," Edlyn told KABC.

Read More

Police say Vazquez and her boyfriend were targeted by Esparza while sitting in their vehicle near the park's parking stalls.

The police discovered a suspected weapon used in the crime and also seized Esparza's 2013 white Toyota Tacoma truck.

The investigation is set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.