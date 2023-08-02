Teen Girl Totals Parents’ Tesla on Joyride

Authorities in Northern California say three kids are lucky to be alive following a car crash Tuesday morning that totaled a Tesla.
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m., after a black Tesla slammed into an immovable utility pole in Santa Rosa.
Police rushed to the scene, where they were met by three youths.
"Miraculously, all had only minor injuries and were out of the Tesla and walking," reads a statement from Santa Rosa police.
Officers spoke to the juveniles and learned the car was being driven by a 13-year-old girl at the time of the wreck. She reportedly took the car from her parents without permission.
"The driver lost control" of the car "when she hit a dip in the road, causing her to lose even more control," the statement notes.
Prior to hitting the pole, the Tesla sideswiped three parked cars and took out a street sign.
It does not appear the teen will be charged, but police "are still determining if alcohol was involved in the collision or if there were any other factors or persons involved."
The police statement makes no mention of how long the teen driver is expected to be grounded.
