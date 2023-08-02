Teen Girl Totals Parents’ Tesla on Joyride - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Teen Girl Totals Parents’ Tesla on Joyride

Santa Rosa police said it was a miracle the Tesla's three occupants sustained only minor injuries

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The totaled TeslaSanta Rose Police

Authorities in Northern California say three kids are lucky to be alive following a car crash Tuesday morning that totaled a Tesla.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m., after a black Tesla slammed into an immovable utility pole in Santa Rosa.

Police rushed to the scene, where they were met by three youths.

"Miraculously, all had only minor injuries and were out of the Tesla and walking," reads a statement from Santa Rosa police.

Read More

Officers spoke to the juveniles and learned the car was being driven by a 13-year-old girl at the time of the wreck. She reportedly took the car from her parents without permission.

"The driver lost control" of the car "when she hit a dip in the road, causing her to lose even more control," the statement notes.

Prior to hitting the pole, the Tesla sideswiped three parked cars and took out a street sign.

It does not appear the teen will be charged, but police "are still determining if alcohol was involved in the collision or if there were any other factors or persons involved."

The police statement makes no mention of how long the teen driver is expected to be grounded.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.