Teen Girl Swims Around Island of Manhattan, Raising Thousands for Cancer Research

A 15-year-old girl completed the 28.5 mile swim around the island of Manhattan — and raised thousands of dollars for a good cause.

High school junior Maya Merhige journeyed from California to take part in the challenge to raise money for cancer research as a part of Swim Across America, WABC reported.

With a team nearby, including an observer and her parents, Merhige was able to complete the swim in eight hours and 43 minutes.

"Whatever I'm doing in my swimming, or whatever pain I go through in my swims, it's really nothing compared to the struggle that cancer families go through," Merhige told WABC. "And that really pushes me to keep going forward."

This is Merhige’s eighth year working with Swim Across America, and so far she has raised more than $60,000.

"Knowing that the money I'm raising makes a difference really encourages me to keep going," she told WABC. "And through my fundraising, I hope that we can kind of end cancer."