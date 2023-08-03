Teen Girl Charged With Killing Man in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room
The suspect was booked into jail on the day of her 18th birthday
An 18-year-old made her first appearance in court Wednesday after being accused of killing a man at a Las Vegas hotel, FOX5 reported.
Emma Kusak was booked into jail on the day of her 18th birthday, July 26, and is facing charges of robbery, open murder and grand larceny. She was ordered to remain in custody until her bail hearing on Aug. 7, the station reported.
Emergency responders arrived on the 12th floor of the Luxor on June 29 after dispatchers received a call from Kusak allegedly saying she shot and killed someone, police told the outlet.
Upon arrival, a man identified as Charlie Satrustegui was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
“While being taken into custody, Emma allegedly made the utterance, ‘I didn’t mean to do it,’” the arrest report said, per FOX5.
Kusak reportedly told police she had met Satrustegui two months earlier on a dating app and the two had been texting on and off until Satrustegui asked if she wanted to meet up while he was in town visiting from California, the station reported.
According to Kusak’s statement to the police, the two spent a night drinking in Satrustegui’s hotel room before falling asleep. At some point in the night, Satrustegui asked Kusak to leave the room for coughing too loud, she told police, per FOX5.
The teen allegedly told police she shot the victim because he advanced at her, and she thought she was in danger, but her story changed after detectives pressed her for more information.
“Emma said she didn’t mean to shoot him and didn’t want to shoot him, but she had nowhere to go and didn’t want to go back to jail. Emma said she impulsively shot Charlie,” the police report stated, as cited by FOX 5.
Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.
