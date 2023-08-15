Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Ramming Her Car Into Building at 100 mph - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Ramming Her Car Into Building at 100 mph

‘She morphs from responsible driver to literal hell on wheels,’ the judge said describing her driving

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 19-year-old woman faces life in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of murder for crashing into a building while going 100 mph, killing her boyfriend and their friend.

Mackenzie Shirilla was 17 when she, her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, left a friend's house after spending the night there and allegedly smoking marijuana on July 31, 2022, according to Cleveland.com

Shirilla then drove the three of them near a business park and floored her 2018 Toyota Camry until it hit 100 mph and smashed into the side of a building in Strongsville, Ohio. The car traveled three-quarters of a mile and jumped a curb before it slammed into the wall. 

Police arrived at the scene around 45 minutes later, after a passerby reported the crash, the outlet reported. Both Russo and Flanagan were dead, and Shirilla was unconscious and trapped in the driver's seat. One of her fuzzy Prada slippers was reportedly stuck to the car’s accelerator, the outlet reported.

When officers encountered the car they noted it had “severe damage and full airbag deployments,” WKYC reported. Surveillance footage from a nearby business played a critical role in the teenager's conviction, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told reporters. 

“When you drive for four or five seconds with the pedal all the way down until you hit 100 mph into a building, we felt the charge was appropriate,” O’Malley said.

Read More

Prosecutors said Shirilla was motivated to crash the car in an effort to end her toxic relationship with Russo, according to WKYC.

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all counts related to a July 2022 high-speed car crash into a building that killed her boyfriend and friend in Strongsville, Ohio.WKYC News 3/Screenshot

"There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic and the defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her,” Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office told reporters, per WKYC.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo agreed.

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder," Judge  Russo said before announcing the conviction. In total, Shirilla was found guilty on 12 charges, including four counts of felonious assault, four counts of murder and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. She was also found guilty of drug possession. 

Judge Russo said the teenager “had a mission and she executed it with precision,” and the decision was “death.”

"She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street," Judge Russo said, per WKYC. "Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her. Mackenzie alone chose a time to make the drive, early in the morning, when any reasonable person would expect a few people would be nearby to witness it or offer life-saving assistance."

Prosecutors presented evidence of Shirilla visiting the business park in the days prior to the crash and showed a video of Shirilla arguing with her boyfriend and threatening to key her car, according to Cleveland.com.

Her conviction carries an automatic life sentence, and will not be eligible for parole for 15 years, according to Cleveland.com. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.