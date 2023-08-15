Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Ramming Her Car Into Building at 100 mph

A 19-year-old woman faces life in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of murder for crashing into a building while going 100 mph, killing her boyfriend and their friend.

Mackenzie Shirilla was 17 when she, her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, left a friend's house after spending the night there and allegedly smoking marijuana on July 31, 2022, according to Cleveland.com.

Shirilla then drove the three of them near a business park and floored her 2018 Toyota Camry until it hit 100 mph and smashed into the side of a building in Strongsville, Ohio. The car traveled three-quarters of a mile and jumped a curb before it slammed into the wall.

Police arrived at the scene around 45 minutes later, after a passerby reported the crash, the outlet reported. Both Russo and Flanagan were dead, and Shirilla was unconscious and trapped in the driver's seat. One of her fuzzy Prada slippers was reportedly stuck to the car’s accelerator, the outlet reported.

When officers encountered the car they noted it had “severe damage and full airbag deployments,” WKYC reported. Surveillance footage from a nearby business played a critical role in the teenager's conviction, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told reporters.

“When you drive for four or five seconds with the pedal all the way down until you hit 100 mph into a building, we felt the charge was appropriate,” O’Malley said.

Prosecutors said Shirilla was motivated to crash the car in an effort to end her toxic relationship with Russo, according to WKYC.

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all counts related to a July 2022 high-speed car crash into a building that killed her boyfriend and friend in Strongsville, Ohio. WKYC News 3/Screenshot

"There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic and the defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her,” Tim Troup of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office told reporters, per WKYC.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo agreed.

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder," Judge Russo said before announcing the conviction. In total, Shirilla was found guilty on 12 charges, including four counts of felonious assault, four counts of murder and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. She was also found guilty of drug possession.

Judge Russo said the teenager “had a mission and she executed it with precision,” and the decision was “death.”

"She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street," Judge Russo said, per WKYC. "Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her. Mackenzie alone chose a time to make the drive, early in the morning, when any reasonable person would expect a few people would be nearby to witness it or offer life-saving assistance."

Prosecutors presented evidence of Shirilla visiting the business park in the days prior to the crash and showed a video of Shirilla arguing with her boyfriend and threatening to key her car, according to Cleveland.com.

Her conviction carries an automatic life sentence, and will not be eligible for parole for 15 years, according to Cleveland.com. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.