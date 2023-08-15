Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red Light - The Messenger
Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red Light

The driver blew through a red light at 90 miles per hour, hitting the Gumma family's vehicle as it crossed the intersection

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A 16-year-old running from police smashed into another vehicle, killing a pregnant woman and injuring her husband and son in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights on Saturday night, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The 31-year-old woman, Faith Gumma, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 34-year-old husband, Norman, and 2-year-old son, Elijah, are still recovering. The teen wasn't injured and was arrested soon after the crash.


The 36-second pursuit began at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Police had been pursuing the teen's Chevrolet Equinox SUV because he had no car insurance, a misdemeanor in Michigan. He had been driving straight with a blinker on for roughly a mile before the pursuit began.

When police tried to pull the teen over, he blew through a red light at 90 miles per hour, hitting the Gumma family's vehicle as it crossed the intersection.

Now, the teen, a resident of Detroit, is expected to be charged with several felonies and is being held at the Macomb County youth home. Prosecutors will decide whether he can be tried as an adult.

An unnamed teen is accused of killing a pregnant woman after he plowed into her family's vehicle at 90 miles per hour.
An unnamed teen is accused of killing a pregnant woman after he plowed into her family's vehicle at 90 miles per hour.Fox 2 Detroit/Screenshot
