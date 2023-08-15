Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red Light
The driver blew through a red light at 90 miles per hour, hitting the Gumma family's vehicle as it crossed the intersection
A 16-year-old running from police smashed into another vehicle, killing a pregnant woman and injuring her husband and son in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights on Saturday night, Fox 2 Detroit reported.
The 31-year-old woman, Faith Gumma, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 34-year-old husband, Norman, and 2-year-old son, Elijah, are still recovering. The teen wasn't injured and was arrested soon after the crash.
The 36-second pursuit began at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Sterling Heights Police Department.
Police had been pursuing the teen's Chevrolet Equinox SUV because he had no car insurance, a misdemeanor in Michigan. He had been driving straight with a blinker on for roughly a mile before the pursuit began.
When police tried to pull the teen over, he blew through a red light at 90 miles per hour, hitting the Gumma family's vehicle as it crossed the intersection.
Now, the teen, a resident of Detroit, is expected to be charged with several felonies and is being held at the Macomb County youth home. Prosecutors will decide whether he can be tried as an adult.
- Teen Racing to Get Sick Mother to ER Charged with a Felony for ‘Fleeing’
- Alleged Driver in Crash That Killed 5 Prepping for Wedding Complained about Prior Hit-and-Run Charges
- Driver With 160 Violations Gets 9 Years for Killing Baby in Wreck, Says He Didn’t Mean It
- Texas Teens Steal Car, Lead Cops on Very Short Chase Before Crashing Into Tree: Report
- Tourist Hit With $240K Medical Bill After Motorcycle Crash Because He Didn’t Get the $7 Insurance
- ‘If I Stayed, I Was Going to Die’: Teen Recalls Fleeing From Michigan School Shooter
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Prosecutors Seeking 33-Year Sentence for Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique TarrioNews
- 1 Arrested After Howard University Students Get Attacked During Brawl Outside of DormsNews
- Fired Head of Right-Wing Project Veritas Now Under Investigation in New YorkNews
- Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering CellmateNews
- Coatimundi on the Loose in Oklahoma is Main Suspect in String of Cat DeathsNews
- Aunt of Man Killed by Police Rips Changing Story, Demands Punishment for ‘Murder’News
- Texas Man Says He Did ‘Not Hide The Body Very Well’ When Asked Why He Was Arrested for Wife’s MurderNews
- Pickleball Players Left ‘A Little Bit Rattled’ After Rattlesnake Breaks up MatchNews
- Snakes ‘Up to a Few Feet Long’ Infest Wisconsin Hotel’s Pool, Hot TubNews
- Gliders Crash Mid-Air With ‘Mighty Bang,’ One ‘Chopped’ in Half — Pilot KilledNews
- Restaurant Owner Making Soap Out of Leftover Grease to Help Fight InflationNews
- Dead Shark Found on Idaho Riverbank Likely ‘Prank’: OfficialsNews