    Teen ER Visits for Mental Health Problems Dropped Last Year

    CDC data shows boys are doing better than girls.

    Jonathan Lambert
    Elva Etienne/Getty

    Teen mental health may be improving from pandemic-era lows, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Among kids aged 12 to 17, emergency room visits for mental health disorders — including suicidal behaviors, anxiety and depression — fell by an average of 11 percent from fall 2021 to fall 2022, the report found. For boys, visits for many disorders returned to pre-pandemic baselines. But such visits remain higher than pre-pandemic levels for girls, who’ve experienced a sharper decline in mental health over the past decade.

    Mental health problems among teens were rising before the pandemic but the COVID-19 crisis exacerbated the problem. More than 200,000 kids lost a parent or caregiver to COVID, and school closures and disruptions to social and family life took a severe mental toll. In the first months of the pandemic, mental health related emergency department visits shot up over 30 percent, and stayed elevated over the next couple years.

    The impact was especially acute for teen girls, who already reported higher rates of mental health disorders. In the fall of 2021, nearly 1 in 3 teen girls reported seriously considering attempting suicide, according to a data CDC released in February, and 3 in 5 teen girls said they felt persistently sad or hopeless.

    Read More

    The CDC report published Thursday draws on data collected from about 75 percent of emergency departments across the U.S. between fall 2021 to fall 2022. Its findings include: 

    • 13 percent fewer mental health related emergency room visits among teen girls, 6 percent fewer among boys
    • 21 percent fewer visits for depression among girls, 12 percent among boys
    • 14 percent fewer visits for suicide-related behaviors among girls, 7 percent among boys

    More normal school routines and the lessened impact of the pandemic might explain the improved situation, the report’s authors suggest, but the study can’t draw definitive conclusions about what caused the decline in emergency room visits.

    The report notes one worrying outlier: Opioid-involved overdoses jumped 44 percent among adolescents from fall 2021 to fall 2022, coinciding with an uptick in opioid-use disorders in the U.S. generally. Such incidents were relatively rare — about 40 observed each week, on average — so a large percentage change doesn’t necessarily equate to a major increase. 

    If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

