Teen Duo Accused of Gruesome Pet Store Animal Killings Found by Police

Content Warning: This post details graphic violence to animals and may be upsetting, reader discretion is advised.

Police have successfully located two teenagers who were accused of brutally killing animals at an Oklahoma City pet store, thanks to a flood of tips from the public.

Investigators stated that the pair killed two animals inside their cages and a third in the store's parking lot on July 13.

The duo interacted with a puppy before moving towards the animal cages, according to the police report.

Authorities indicated that this was when the boy snapped a parakeet's neck and strangled a bunny. Pet store staff informed KOCO that the girl acted as a "lookout."

According to police, the boy left the store with a hamster and a guinea pig. The staff discovered the hamster, which had been stomped to death, in the parking lot the following day. The guinea pig, however, was never located.

"Animals don’t have a voice, so we have to be the voice, and we have to make sure justice is done when it’s needed," Crystal Slocum, an administrative specialist with OKC Animal Welfare, told the station.

Authorities stated that they would release the names of the suspects once charges are filed.