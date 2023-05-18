Joseph Garrison, an 18-year-old, has been charged for allegedly hacking into around 60,000 accounts on the sports betting platform DraftKings, leading to approximately $600,000 in stolen funds.
The Department of Justice has filed official charges against Garrison, detailing in their criminal complaint how he crafted a system enabling the buyers of these hacked accounts to withdraw funds after depositing $5 to verify their legitimacy.
The hacking scheme, which took place in November 2022, was reportedly orchestrated by the teen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. While the complaint did not specifically mention DraftKings, a source close to the company confirmed to CNBC that it was the primary target of the hacking.
In February 2023, Garrison’s Wisconsin home was searched by law enforcement authorities who seized his computer and cell phone. On these devices, they discovered credential-stuffing programs and conversations where Garrison boasted to co-conspirators about evading capture.
"[F]raud is fun . . . I'm addicted to seeing money in my account . . . I'm obsessed with bypassing stuff," Garrison allegedly wrote, according to the complaint.
The charges against Garrison include conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, unauthorized access to a protected computer to further intended fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
