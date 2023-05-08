Teen Dies After Hole He Dug in Sand Collapses at Beach

A teenager tragically lost his life last weekend after a sand dune collapsed, burying him under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. Chase Conyers, a 17-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia, had been digging a hole in the sand when the nearby dune gave way, trapping him.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Frisco, a small resort town in the Outer Banks, where they dug Conyers out and performed CPR. Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to save him.
In the wake of this tragedy, Conyers' family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral expenses. So far, the campaign has collected nearly $2,000 of its $20,000 goal.
The incident is currently under investigation, serving as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can accompany seemingly innocent beach activities.
- Swimmers Find Teeth on Beach, Are Searching for Owner
- Chinese Migrants Arrested After Suspected Smuggling Onto Florida Beach
- Barnacle-Covered Baby Doll And Other Bizarre Beach Finds to be Auctioned for Charity
- Yulia the Molting Monk Seal Becomes Beach Sensation
- Researchers Suggest Using Disposable Diapers in Housebuilding to Save Sand
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews