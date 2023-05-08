The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teen Dies After Hole He Dug in Sand Collapses at Beach

    Sand dune collapses have claimed the lives of dozens over the past several years.

    Nick Gallagher
    Source: Foto-Rabe, Pixabay

    A teenager tragically lost his life last weekend after a sand dune collapsed, burying him under several feet of sand at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina. Chase Conyers, a 17-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia, had been digging a hole in the sand when the nearby dune gave way, trapping him.

    Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Frisco, a small resort town in the Outer Banks, where they dug Conyers out and performed CPR. Unfortunately, their efforts were not enough to save him.

    In the wake of this tragedy, Conyers' family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral expenses. So far, the campaign has collected nearly $2,000 of its $20,000 goal.

    The incident is currently under investigation, serving as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can accompany seemingly innocent beach activities.

