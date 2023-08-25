Teen Dies After Being Shot at 20 Times While Having Coffee With His Mother - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Teen Dies After Being Shot at 20 Times While Having Coffee With His Mother

'When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene,' Julian Robledo's mother told KENS

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Texas teenager died after being shot multiple times while sharing coffee with his mother outside their San Antonio home last week.

According to CBS affiliate KENS, Julian Robledo was with his mother in their carport when he was shot last Tuesday.

The shooter, driving an old silver sedan, fired over 20 rounds, hitting Julian twice in the head and once in the shoulder. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries after spending almost a week in the hospital.

One of their family dogs was also injured, and a stray bullet hit a neighboring residence, KSAT reported.

Julian's 56-year-old mother spoke to KENS and pled for help solving her son's murder.

"I was having my morning coffee," she recalled to the news station. "My son got here and sat next to me. I saw a car come by twice. The second time, it fired shots at us."

Read More

"When I turned around, I saw my son was shot," she added. "I was in shock when I saw him. I touched him with my hand, I didn't know where he was shot. I touched his head."

Julian Robledo is seen in a grey shirt in a news package screenshot
Julian Robledo was having coffee with his mother when he was killed by gunfireScreenshot KENS News

Julain's mother said police didn't take long to arrive after she called 911.

"How he was with all his wounds … all I could do is leave it in God's hands," she explained. "When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene."

She said Julian's death coincided with the anniversary of his father's passing nine years ago.

Julian was the youngest of three children and was killed two months after becoming a father at 17.

A police investigation is ongoing, and the family hopes for new leads to identify the shooter.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.