Teen Dies After Being Shot at 20 Times While Having Coffee With His Mother

A Texas teenager died after being shot multiple times while sharing coffee with his mother outside their San Antonio home last week.

According to CBS affiliate KENS, Julian Robledo was with his mother in their carport when he was shot last Tuesday.

The shooter, driving an old silver sedan, fired over 20 rounds, hitting Julian twice in the head and once in the shoulder. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries after spending almost a week in the hospital.

One of their family dogs was also injured, and a stray bullet hit a neighboring residence, KSAT reported.

Julian's 56-year-old mother spoke to KENS and pled for help solving her son's murder.

"I was having my morning coffee," she recalled to the news station. "My son got here and sat next to me. I saw a car come by twice. The second time, it fired shots at us."

"When I turned around, I saw my son was shot," she added. "I was in shock when I saw him. I touched him with my hand, I didn't know where he was shot. I touched his head."

Julian Robledo was having coffee with his mother when he was killed by gunfire Screenshot KENS News

Julain's mother said police didn't take long to arrive after she called 911.

"How he was with all his wounds … all I could do is leave it in God's hands," she explained. "When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene."

She said Julian's death coincided with the anniversary of his father's passing nine years ago.

Julian was the youngest of three children and was killed two months after becoming a father at 17.

A police investigation is ongoing, and the family hopes for new leads to identify the shooter.