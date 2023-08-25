Teen Dies After Being Shot at 20 Times While Having Coffee With His Mother
'When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene,' Julian Robledo's mother told KENS
A Texas teenager died after being shot multiple times while sharing coffee with his mother outside their San Antonio home last week.
According to CBS affiliate KENS, Julian Robledo was with his mother in their carport when he was shot last Tuesday.
The shooter, driving an old silver sedan, fired over 20 rounds, hitting Julian twice in the head and once in the shoulder. Police are still searching for the suspect.
The 17-year-old later succumbed to his injuries after spending almost a week in the hospital.
One of their family dogs was also injured, and a stray bullet hit a neighboring residence, KSAT reported.
Julian's 56-year-old mother spoke to KENS and pled for help solving her son's murder.
"I was having my morning coffee," she recalled to the news station. "My son got here and sat next to me. I saw a car come by twice. The second time, it fired shots at us."
- Texas Teen Driver Fatally Shot After Rear-Ending Car While Handling Pistol
- Nathan Carman, Rescued at Sea and Accused of Killing His Mother on Boat, Dies in Prison
- Mother of 3 Dies After Being Stabbed 14 Times in Her Home: ‘Is This Even Real?’
- Murder Suspect Arrested After Being Accidentally Shot By Toddler
- Teen Rescues Young Siblings from Murder Attempt by Mother in Michigan Home
- Texas Man Shot Dead by Employer Minutes After Being Fired: Police
"When I turned around, I saw my son was shot," she added. "I was in shock when I saw him. I touched him with my hand, I didn't know where he was shot. I touched his head."
Julain's mother said police didn't take long to arrive after she called 911.
"How he was with all his wounds … all I could do is leave it in God's hands," she explained. "When he went to the hospital, he still had a pulse. But in reality, he died on the scene."
She said Julian's death coincided with the anniversary of his father's passing nine years ago.
Julian was the youngest of three children and was killed two months after becoming a father at 17.
A police investigation is ongoing, and the family hopes for new leads to identify the shooter.
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews