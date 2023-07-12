Teen Detained by Airport Security, Forced to Purchase New Ticket After Using ‘Skiplagging’ Hack to Fly for Cheap

Flying solo for the first time, a North Carolina teenager was detained at Florida airport security for allegedly using a “skip lagging” flight hack that violated American Airlines’ policy, Queen City News reported.

The flier, identified as Logan Parsons, allegedly purchased a flight from Gainesville, Florida to New York City with a layover in Charlotte. But his plan was to get off and stay in Charlotte, his father said.

“We’ve used Skiplagged almost exclusively for the last five to eight years,” said Hunter Parsons, the teen’s father, referring to the popular airfare search engine that allows passengers to book cheap indirect flights with connection to their actual destination. Instead of catching the connecting flight, these passengers get off at the layover.

“Interrogated a little bit, ultimately taken to a security room. They kind of got out of him that he was planning to disboard in Charlotte and not going to make the connecting flight,” he added.

After integrating Parsons, American Airlines reportedly canceled his ticket and had him buy a new direct flight to Charlotte.

While skip lagging isn’t illegal, it is against the policy of several airlines, allowing them to cancel tickets when they suspect a passenger is using the hack.

The Parsons family told Queen City News that they weren’t aware skip lagging was frowned upon in the airline industry.

Parsons family Lisa Cain Parsons/Facebook

“It’s the first time he’s flown, and he really doesn’t know what he is doing,” said Bruce Brandon, an aviation attorney said. “It seems to be a bit harsh to me. I just don’t understand why they would do this.”

When asked how he wanted the airline to approach the situation, Hunter Parsons said he would have wanted his son to get a warning.

“I think a stern warning, hey this is frowned upon, if you do it again there would be consequences, financial penalties,” he said. “But to put a minor in that situation was really the reason we have a concern.”

In a statement following the incident, American Airlines said:

"Purchasing a ticket without intending to fly all flights to gain lower fares (hidden city ticketing) is a violation of American Airlines terms and conditions and is outlined in our Conditions of Carriage online. Our Customer Relations team has been in touch with the customer to learn more about their experience.”