Teen Convicted of Killing Boyfriend in 100 MPH Crash Bragged She Could ‘Do a Lot of Drugs and Not Die’ in TikTok Video: Report
Mackenzie Shirilla smoked marijuana before deliberately smashing her car into a wall, prosecutors said
Before she was convicted of murder for intentionally slamming her car into a building at 100 mph, Mackenzie Shirilla reportedly bragged she could “do a lot of drugs and not die,” according to a now-private TikTok video.
Shirilla, 19, faces life in prison after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan.
She was also convicted of four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession.
The Daily Mail reported that Shirilla smirks in a TikTok video as the words, “I’m not even cool, I’m just one of those girls that can do a lot of drugs and not die” appear.
Shirilla's TikTok account is still online, though it is set to private.
It’s unclear if the video was made before or after the deadly crash.
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to Life
- Teen Found Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend by Intentionally Ramming Her Car Into Building at 100 mph
- Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk
- Teen Who Murdered Boyfriend by Slamming Car Into Building Said He Had ‘Perfect Life Ahead’ in Twisted Tribute
- 3 Siblings Die in Car Accident After Driver Speeds Over 100 MPH on Highway: ‘Horrific’
- Groom Grieves Bride Killed in Wedding Day Crash: She Was an ‘Amazing Human Being’
On July 31, 2022, then-17-year-old Shirilla, Russo and Flanagan smoked marijuana before leaving a friend’s house, according to Cleveland.com.
Shirilla then drove the trio to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park where she sped up to 100 mph and smashed her car into the side of a building.
The vehicle traveled three-quarters of a mile and jumped a curb before it slammed into the wall.
Russo and Flanagan died on the scene. Shirilla was discovered unconscious, but survived.
In the days following the deadly crash, the teen shared unwelcome condolences on Russo’s online obituary.
“I miss you nug,” Shirilla captioned a photo of the couple at Universal Studios. “I still feel like your [sic] just going to walk in the door any second. I miss your laugh your perfect smile. I feel your energy around me everyday i just wish it was physical. God u [sic] are the last person to deserve this you had such a perfect life ahead of you... i wish i told you all this more. Please wait for me.”
Prosecutors argued Shirilla was motivated to kill her boyfriend to put an end to their seemingly toxic relationship, according to WKYC-TV.
Her conviction carries an automatic life sentence. She will not be eligible for parole for 15 years, according to Cleveland.com.
Shirilla will be sentenced Aug. 21.
