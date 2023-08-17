Teen Convicted of Killing Boyfriend in 100 MPH Crash Bragged She Could ‘Do a Lot of Drugs and Not Die’ in TikTok Video: Report

Before she was convicted of murder for intentionally slamming her car into a building at 100 mph, Mackenzie Shirilla reportedly bragged she could “do a lot of drugs and not die,” according to a now-private TikTok video.

Shirilla, 19, faces life in prison after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan.

She was also convicted of four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and drug possession.

The Daily Mail reported that Shirilla smirks in a TikTok video as the words, “I’m not even cool, I’m just one of those girls that can do a lot of drugs and not die” appear.

Shirilla's TikTok account is still online, though it is set to private.

It’s unclear if the video was made before or after the deadly crash.

On July 31, 2022, then-17-year-old Shirilla, Russo and Flanagan smoked marijuana before leaving a friend’s house, according to Cleveland.com.

Shirilla then drove the trio to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park where she sped up to 100 mph and smashed her car into the side of a building.

The vehicle traveled three-quarters of a mile and jumped a curb before it slammed into the wall.

Russo and Flanagan died on the scene. Shirilla was discovered unconscious, but survived.

In the days following the deadly crash, the teen shared unwelcome condolences on Russo’s online obituary.

“I miss you nug,” Shirilla captioned a photo of the couple at Universal Studios. “I still feel like your [sic] just going to walk in the door any second. I miss your laugh your perfect smile. I feel your energy around me everyday i just wish it was physical. God u [sic] are the last person to deserve this you had such a perfect life ahead of you... i wish i told you all this more. Please wait for me.”

Prosecutors argued Shirilla was motivated to kill her boyfriend to put an end to their seemingly toxic relationship, according to WKYC-TV.

Her conviction carries an automatic life sentence. She will not be eligible for parole for 15 years, according to Cleveland.com.

Shirilla will be sentenced Aug. 21.