Teen Convicted of Fatally Dousing Father With Lye Walks Free After 500 Days in Jail

A teen convicted of killing her father by dousing him with lye walked free after spending just over 500 days in Oakland County Jail, The Oakland Press reported.



Megan Imirowicz, 19, allegedly mixed lye and water together and poured the corrosive mixture onto her adoptive father as he slept, causing extensive burns that led him to suffer for about six months in the hospital before eventually succumbing to his injuries.



Konrad Imirowicz, 64, had to have both of his legs amputated and endured a tracheotomy, skin grafts, and multiple severe infections due to the burns.



Investigators said Imirowicz doused her father in October 2021 because he was too drunk to take her to a hair appointment just before her 18th birthday. Imirowicz maintains that she only threw a piece of bread — not lye — at her father after finding him asleep on the couch.

Imirowicz told CourtTV that her "best friend" Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teen accused of orchestrating the 2021 Oxford High School mass shooting, helped her write her statement to the judge asking for leniency.



Through tears, she said she was distraught that she was never allowed to visit her father in the hospital in the months after the attack. "One of the biggest things overlooked in this case is that me and my siblings lost my dad too," she said. "That loss has severely broken us."



Imirowicz embraced her siblings as she walked out of the courthouse. They immediately headed to McDonald's, where she treated herself to McNuggets and fries.



"I was shocked — I definitely didn't think that she was going to give me a chance," Imirowicz told CourtTV. "I was praying for a miracle today, and that's what I got."



She claimed her father initially never blamed her for the incident but only changed his story after talking to her older brother, who she said had a history of attacking their father.



Prior to the sentencing, Imirowicz's mother, Julie Conrad, told The Oakland Press that there wasn't enough evidence to tie Imirowicz to the crime. "Only about 25 percent [of the facts] came out," she said. "It didn't add up."



Judge Victoria Valentine ordered that Imirowicz be placed under "intensive probation" for five years, which involves completing a high school education, undergoing routine health checkups and drug tests, and wearing an electronic monitor, among other requirements.