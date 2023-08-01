Teen Chick-Fil-A Worker Claims She Was Sent Home Over ‘Unnatural’ Hair Color

Sixteen-year-old Autumn Williams alleged she was sent home from her job at Chick-Fil-A after the blonde hair color in her braids was deemed "unnatural."

She had been working at the restaurant in Harrisburg, North Carolina for three months when she was pulled aside for a uniform violation. She told Queen City News that she was caught off when the person explained what was wrong.

“She was like, ‘Hey, one of our supervisors came by and said they noticed blonde in your hair, and he asked that you leave and come back when it’s taken out since it’s an unnatural color to you,'” Williams said.

Williams added that she felt singled out and embarrassed.

"My natural hair color is blonde,” she said. “And the guy, when I had orientation, he never said anything about my hair color or it being an issue.”

She claimed that other coworkers had "unnatural" hair colors, but she was the only one that was reprimanded for it. She asked her human resources supervisor for more details about unnatural hair colors, and he told her to check the employee handbook. While the handbook does say that unnatural hair colors are against company policy, it does not go into further detail on how natural hair color is determined.

Williams said that lack of clarification led to her decision to quit.

“The operator reached out to [Williams] today and had a good conversation. In further detail, the operator explained that the policy was misinterpreted and said Williams was not terminated and she’s more than welcome to come back and work at the restaurant,” Chick-Fil-A said in a statement.

Williams said she stands by her decision.

“I was glad that I didn’t have to change myself to fit into someone else’s idea image of what it’s like to be a Chick-Fil-A worker,” Williams said. “I could still have my braids, which I felt there was nothing wrong with, so I was just glad that I was able to just stay true to myself and move on and find somewhere else to work; that’s fine with how I look.”

Her mother, Nina Burch, thinks Chick-Fil-A needs to re-examine their policy.

“There was nothing eccentric about the color that was in her hair," Burch said. "So I think maybe there needs to be some sensitivity training about what people can and cannot look like. But that just sounds so crazy to say because who’s to say what anybody can look like based on their race?”

Williams said she’s filed a complaint about the incident with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.