Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud Party

Brodey Brownell, 17, allegedly showed a witness a Snapchat video of himself stomping on the victim’s head

Tristan Balagtas
Authorities say Brodey Brownell stabbed Williams several times, before dragging his body to a dumpster on property. Sheila Paras/Getty Images

A Washington teen accused of stomping and stabbing a man to death after the man confronted him about a loud party has been charged with his murder.

Jail records indicate that 17-year-old Brodey Brownell has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Authorities allege Brownell killed 64-year-old Leonard J. Williams at a Lakewood, Washington, apartment complex on July 31, according to KING-TV.

Charging documents state the deadly attack on Williams was at least partially recorded, according to the news station. 

Brownell allegedly showed a witness a Snapchat video of himself stomping on the victim’s head, saying, “You messed with the wrong person,” KING reports, citing the documents. Williams was bleeding from the eyes, ears, and mouth and appeared to be choking on his own blood, per the outlet.

Authorities allege Brownell proceeded to stab Williams several times, before dragging his body to a dumpster on the property. 

The night of Williams’ murder, a witness told authorities a teen allegedly said “his ‘homeboy’ beat and stabbed the victim with a knife when he began confronting them about the loud party.”

According to the News-Tribune, apartment surveillance video captured Brownell allegedly admitting to the grisly attack.

“I ain’t playing, bro. I really stabbed the [expletive] out of that [expletive], bro,” Brownell allegedly is captured on video saying, the outlet reports.

Authorities said they had recently responded to previous 911 calls at the apartment for noise complaints, weapons, and underage drinking.

