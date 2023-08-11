Teen Charged in Hate Crime Murder of Dancer O’Shae Sibley Pleads Not Guilty

The teenager accused of stabbing dancer O’Shae Sibley to death at a Brooklyn gas station in what officials allege was a hate crime pleaded not guilty in a court appearance on Friday.

Dmitriy Popov, 17, was charged a day earlier with second-degree murder as a hate crime in connection with the death of Sibley, a 28-year-old gay professional dancer.

In court Friday, Popov’s attorney Mike Pollard, who did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment, denied the district attorney’s claims the alleged killing was driven by hate during the July 29 confrontation, according to WABC-TV.

But Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez argued otherwise.

"I think the evidence will show that this was a biased crime, a hate crime," Gonzalez said, according to WABC. "And it's a very rare occasion in this city that we have to charge a 17-year-old as an adult, and charged with murder the second degree as a hate crime, but the facts in this case warrant those charges."

Prior to his death, Sibley and his friends were in a gas station parking lot dancing to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album, “harming no one and refusing to stop even when confronted with anti-Black and homophobic slurs demanding that they stop dancing,” Gonzalez said Thursday, as The Messenger previously reported.

Surveillance footage captured the confrontation between Sibley and a group of males, in which a person wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt could be seen taking out a knife and stabbing Sibley in the chest.

"They killed him right in front of me," Sibley's friend Otis Pena said in a July 30 video shared to Facebook. "They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends."

Popov turned himself in a week later.

His next scheduled court date is in October.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.