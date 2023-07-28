Teen Caught on Security Cam Being Thrown From Car After He Was Shot, Begging for Life - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Teen Caught on Security Cam Being Thrown From Car After He Was Shot, Begging for Life

'Someone please help me' the boy wailed

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A security camera caught the shocking moment a wounded teenager stumbled into a Tennessee neighborhood after he was thrown from a car.

The 15-year-old was left on a neighborhood street in Clarksville last Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds.

His wails were caught on camera as he ran toward one of the houses. “Someone please help me,” he cried out.

Neighbors ran outside.

Read More

“I heard it, how fast the vehicle was going. I feel like I heard his body thump on the ground. I mean, he was rolling. It was just it’s crazy, just crazy,” Jaylen Ford told WKRN-TV.

Ford said the unidentified boy was shot multiple times and was bleeding profusely.

The victim is still listed as critical but stable at a Nashville hospital, police said.

The 15-year-old shooting victim was thrown out of a moving vehicle onto a residential street in Tennessee.
The 15-year-old shooting victim was thrown out of a moving vehicle onto a residential street in Tennessee.WKRN-TV

They released images of the Toyota Camry they are looking for in connection with the case.

One of the small back windows was broken and there was a Mickey Mouse sticker on the driver’s door sideview mirror cover.  

Detectives said no other information is available for release since the investigation is ongoing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.