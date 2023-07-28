Teen Caught on Security Cam Being Thrown From Car After He Was Shot, Begging for Life
'Someone please help me' the boy wailed
A security camera caught the shocking moment a wounded teenager stumbled into a Tennessee neighborhood after he was thrown from a car.
The 15-year-old was left on a neighborhood street in Clarksville last Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds.
His wails were caught on camera as he ran toward one of the houses. “Someone please help me,” he cried out.
Neighbors ran outside.
“I heard it, how fast the vehicle was going. I feel like I heard his body thump on the ground. I mean, he was rolling. It was just it’s crazy, just crazy,” Jaylen Ford told WKRN-TV.
Ford said the unidentified boy was shot multiple times and was bleeding profusely.
The victim is still listed as critical but stable at a Nashville hospital, police said.
They released images of the Toyota Camry they are looking for in connection with the case.
One of the small back windows was broken and there was a Mickey Mouse sticker on the driver’s door sideview mirror cover.
Detectives said no other information is available for release since the investigation is ongoing.
