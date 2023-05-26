The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teen Born in Texas Jail Graduates Third in Class and is Heading to Harvard

    Sky Castner was helped by a community mentoring program

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    A teen who was born in jail is graduating third in her high school class and is headed to Harvard.

    Sky Castner received her diploma Thursday from Conroe High School in Texas.

    She was born in the Galveston County Jail while her mother was incarcerated, according to the Courier.

    Her father raised her as a single dad. 

    In elementary school, she was paired with a volunteer in a community mentoring program.

    That woman was Mona Hamby, the paper reported, and the two bonded over not having a mother in their lives. She helped Castner navigate things like her first salon haircut and getting glasses.

    The two have remained close ever since.

    Castner said, “Everything that Mona taught me was very valuable in the same way that everything that I went through before Mona was very valuable.” 

