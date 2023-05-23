The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Teen Bitten off New Jersey Coast While Surfing Makes 4 U.S. Bites So Far This Month

    There are about 70 shark attacks annually across the globe.

    Luke Funk
    Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images

    A 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl suffered several lacerations to her left foot and calf after an apparent shark attack at the Jersey Shore.

    It happened Sunday in the waters off 109th Street Beach in Stone Harbor, town officials said in a statement.

    The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Cape Regional Medical Center.

    “This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with water activities in areas where marine life thrives," the Borough of Stone Harbor said in a statement.

    But it said shark attacks remain very rare, citing the International Shark Attack File Beach Injuries and Fatalities Report that estimated the odds of a shark attack in the United States at 1 in 11.5 million.

    There have been at least three other shark attacks on the East Coast this month. All were in Florida.

    A man spearfishing in the Florida Keys was reportedly bitten by a shark last week. A few weeks earlier another man spearfishing in the waters off Islamorada was bitten in the foot or ankle by a shark.

    A 13-year-old girl was bitten on the stomach, arm, knee, and hand in the waters off of Fort Pierce.

    A surfer in Australia is believed to have died during a shark attack this month. Remnants of a surfboard and wetsuit were found two days after the man disappeared in the surf.

    A shark tracking website reports there were 51 reported shark attack bites in the U.S. in 2022. One was fatal. The majority were in Florida; New York had six reported attacks.  There were none in New Jersey in 2022.

    A shark expert said attacks get a lot of attention but are not a growing problem.

    Gavin Naylor, program director at the Florida Program for Shark Research, said in an interview, “The bites that we do see are where conditions are turbid and where people happen to be intersecting with where there are sharks sort of underscores the notion that sharks do not eat people — we aren’t on the menu.”

